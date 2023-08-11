After a delegation of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLAs met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, twenty four hours later RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey, found himself not just giving explanation for the meeting, but even clearing the rumors and reiterating his support for Opposition bloc's INDIA alliance.

"It is but natural for MLAs to meet the Chief Minister over development work in their constituencies. There should be no speculation over this meeting," he said during an interview to PTI.

The political speculations over RLD joining the ruling NDA started soon after RLD president Chaudhary Jayant Singh skipped the voting in the Rajya Sabha on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, opposed by the INDIA bloc members. As for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, RLD, while clarifying its stance, said it plans to join the fray and is preparing to contest 12 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, BJP has been reaching out to the RLD over a possible alliance suitable to both parties. Dismissing all rumors, RLD accused the BJP, "of spreading false rumors about their party joining NDA."

RLD further said that its President Singh will be present in the third meeting of the Opposition's INDIA alliance to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. "Our leader will participate in the Opposition meeting to be held in Mumbai. We are a part of the Opposition bloc and speculation of us joining hands with the BJP is far from the truth. Such rumors are spread by the ruling party to create confusions," said Dubey, divulging details of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "Preparation is in progress to contest 12 Lok Sabha seats. The final decision will be taken by our national president."

Notably, in this year's local body polls, which are considered a marker of the people's mandate, BJP lost seven out of ten chairpersons in Muzaffarnagar district.