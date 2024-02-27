Cinephiles are in for a treat as Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are set to enthral their fans with high-octane action sequences in their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The dynamic duo has been dropping reels on social media wherein they are seen performing high-voltage action sequences, with Tiger's flexibility and Akshay Kumar's fitness the film is one of the highly anticipated films of 2024.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are busy with the promotions of the film.

Fans throw slippers at Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan event in Lucknow

Recently, the duo was seen at a promotional event in Lucknow on Monday. The actors entertained the audience by performing aerial stunts and also interacting with fans. However, amid all the outpour of love, the duo found themselves amidst chaos as the crowd of fans thronged at the venue.

A section of the crowd who were there at the event were seen throwing chappals in the crowd leading to further chaos and stampede.

To control the situation, UP cops opted to lathi charge at the unruly crowd. They stopped the crowd from misbehaving and brought the situation under control.

Akshay and Tiger were at a safe distance from the mob.

The response to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Lucknow today, where they performed stunts before huge crowds, was to be seen to be believed! The new promotional strategy for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ worked big time. @akshaykumar @iTIGERSHROFF @aliabbaszafar @jackkybhagnani… pic.twitter.com/zEO8wSen1M — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 26, 2024

As per a report in Hindustan Times report few people were injured. However, police have refuted the claims.

Laathi-Charge Kalesh b/w Crowd and Group of Police Man during the event of actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who reached Lucknow for the promotion of the film Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan

pic.twitter.com/1eL6ZZUrAC — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 26, 2024

A massive 20,000-strong crowd gathered in Lucknow for the #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan promo, where the magic of #AkshayKumar and #TigerShroff unfolded, creating a Bollywood promotion like never before; the energy soared, prompting the police to gently step in and manage the excited… pic.twitter.com/nyVK3FgaNr — HarminderBOI (@HarminderBOI) February 27, 2024

"The actors left the show midway much before the scheduled time," a person involved in the organising committee said.

In the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff essay the roles of courageous soldiers who confront a significant threat to India's security. The star-studded cast also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Directed and written by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.