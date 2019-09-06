Fans of Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva's Bharat Ane Nenu are calling out the actor-director duo for inspiring the government to implement the new traffic penalities.

While the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed in August, the new penalties came in effect from September. Following this, the fans were startled when a rickshaw driver in gurgaon was fined with Rs 32,000 for jumping a red signal.

The new bill has increased the penalties by 10 times. For jumping the traffic signal or using your mobile phone while driving, an offender could be charged up to Rs 5000. Not wearing a helmet could or seatbelt could attract fines up to Rs 1000.

But if you have watched Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu, you will be able to connect the dots that the fans have. The film is about a young man who becomes chief minister after his father, a former CM, passes away. After taking the oath, the hero brings several changes in the system, like increasing the penalties for traffic violations.

The audience has shared some hilarious memes on the situation and said that the government has watched the film and then hiked the penalties.

One Twitter user wrote, "#MotorVehiclesAct2019 Ths happn when u r #prolevel fan of south indian movie #BHARATHaneNENU #MaheshBabu", while another one wrote, "I think the government has watched #BHARATHaneNENU over the traffic rules."

While many people are against the new act, the others are supporting it in the hope of people following traffic rules at least now.

Bharat Ane Nenu has Kiara Advani as the leading lady and the film has been praised by many celebrities and politicians. In case you want to watch, it is streaming on Amazon Prime with subtitles.