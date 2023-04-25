It's action time in Kashmir as Bollywood ka Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan arrived to shoot for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Fans went frenzy after a video clip of SRK in Kashmir went viral. Touted to be an immigration drama, Dunki has Taapsee Panni paired opposite SRK and is likely to hit the screens in December 2023.

According to industry buzz, Dunki is based on the popular 'donkey fight' method of border immigration. It is an illegal way of entering a foreign country with multiple stoppers in different countries. It is also believed that thousands of Indian youngsters follow this method every year after their application is rejected. The story reportedly revolves around a Punjabi guy's adventurous journey to immigrate to Canada.

In an interview with Deadline, SRK also revealed some interesting details about the film. "In English, my film would be called Donkey. But the way, a part of India pronounces the word, it is 'Dunki'. The Punjabis say it as Dunki. How much should I tell you about the film ...mmm...It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when they finally get the calling." "It is a comic film. His (Mr Hirani) films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India," he was quoted as saying.