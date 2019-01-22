Known for her unique fashion sense and sensuous fashion sense, Malaika Arora has always been easy prey for the trolls. From her style statements, reality shows and comments to her relationship status; the virtual army of trolls target everything she does.

Trolls, who have got into the habit of bombarding Malaika's timeline with their insensitive comments whenever the diva makes a fashion statement, didn't spare her even when Arora chose to go all desi. Draped in a red saree, Malaika looked every bit of a vision in one of her latest Instagram posts. However, the virtual army poured mean comments on her picture.

And, barely a few days after the episode, trolls have again targeted the fashion icon for another one of her Instagram posts. Malaika can be seen sporting a gorgeous red ensemble. While the diva looked every bit of phenomenal, unable to understand what she was wearing, trolls started commenting on her look.

Malaika wasn't spared even when she had taken the #10YearsChallenge on Facebook. In a goof-up of sorts, the Arora girl had shared a picture from her most popular song 'chhaiyyaan chhaiyyan' and had compared it to her latest picture.

However, fans were quick to point out that the picture was from 20 years ago and not 10. And what started out was an unabashed, uncontrollable trolling and trending which went on for a few days.

Meanwhile, reports of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora likely to tie the knot in April with a very close set of friends and family members has been gaining some serious momentum. As per reports, the duo wants to settle down soon and have been actively looking for a plush pad. The duo wishes to keep the wedding simple and will host a lavish reception for industry friends later.