Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday turned a year older, and his fans and friends on social media have showered him with wishes and love.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal tweeted: "Happy birthday @dulQuer...have a fab one." Responding to Kajal's wish, Dulquer thanked her and wrote: "Thank you !!! Waiting to get back to film !! Also we still need you to join shoot."

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina too wished Dulquer on Twitter. "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Superstar @dulQuer.Hope you have a great and brighter year ahead buddy!See you soon," he wrote.

Fans have flooded social media with Dulquer's songs and pictures. Sharing a picture of Duqluer, a user wrote: "Happy Birthday to my role model! I wish you all the happiness in the world. Thank you for entertaining us."

Wishing him on his 34th birthday, Prithviraj Sukumaran praised Dulquer for his cooking skills. "Happy birthday to the best burger chef in town," Prithviraj wrote along with a picture in which he is seen feeding Dulquer a cake.

Rana Daggubati also wished Dulquer Salmaan on social media. He shared a throwback picture of themselves on his Instagram story and wrote: "Happy happy DQ. My best to you, always."

On the work front, Dulquer will be seen in "Hey Sinamika", which also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari.