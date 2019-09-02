Ramya Krishnan's fans were super happy to have the actress on Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as a host. Unlike every other week, where the promo of Saturday's episode is aired much early, the promo of the recent episode was not aired, as it was a surprise by Bigg Boss to his fans.

The actress, who turned a host for a couple of episodes of the show, has won the audience and contestants' heart with her beauty, charm and amazing skills as a host. She performed on a Baahubali song as part of her introduction. Almost a decade ago, she played a host for Bangaram Me Kosam, a game show on Gemini TV.

Celebrating her presence on the show, many fan-made memes about the conversation between Ramya Krishnan and Baba Master have been doing rounds. Especially when he asked her how his outfit is, her reply was, 'Fit ye ledhu, Totally damage', and people in the house burst out laughing. 'Totally damage' is what Baba Master used to say when a female contestant in the house used to doll up.

'Na Maate Shasanam', has been the most circulated meme. Many among the audience thought that Ramya Krishnan is the wild card entrant in the house. But soon, she gave a clarity that she is the host for the weekend as Nagarjuna is not in town.

One of the many other memes is when she said, 'Nenu Nagarjuna laga kaddhu, na maate shaasanam' and one of the scenes from Pawan Kalyan's Attarintiki Daredi, where MS Narayana talks to his team and says, 'Bigg Boss, please appoint Ramya Krishna garu as host for next season. We want only her as the host'.