Sidharth Malhotra has been christened as the 'Chris Evans of India.' Any guesses why? Well, at the Hello! Hall of Fame 2022 Awards on Sunday, the actor helped Kriti Sanon in style. At the event, Kriti wore a beautiful off-shoulder, lavender gown with a huge, puffy, cloud-like train.

While posing for the paparazzi, Sidharth held the Bachchan Pandey actress' train so she could walk to the stage with ease. Clad in a shimmer black suit, the Sidharth's picture went viral and dubbed him as the 'Chris Evans of India.'

The fairytale gown and the Prince Charming we dream of! @kritisanon's princess moment is just picture perfect ? #KritiSanon #SidharthMalhotra pic.twitter.com/LkeK9hI988 — HT City (@htcity) March 14, 2022

The Marvel star is often seen helping ladies at the red carpet events. Remember his red carpet stint with Scarlet Johansson where the former Captain America hero helping with her skirt which got all tangly on the stage.

Meanwhile, Sidharth also escorted his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani to the car away from the papprazi like a true gentlemen. Check out here.

Stunners #KiaraAdvani and #SidharthMalhotra were clicked together at an awards show last evening. pic.twitter.com/hEf5KkMGD2 — Filmfare (@filmfare) March 14, 2022

On work front, Sidharth is currently awaiting the release of Mission Majnu, a spy thriller, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film is slated for June 10 release.

He is also working on Dharma Productions' Yodha, an action-thriller directed by Sagar Ambe and Pushkar Ojha. Disha Patani is his leading lady in the film. The Shershaah actor is also teaming up with Ajay Devgn in Thank God, a comedy-drama directed by Indra Kumar. He is also likely to team up with directors Rohit Shetty for a cop thriller and Gauri Shinde for a rom-com.