Priya Prakash Varrier, an 18-year-old girl from Thrissur, had won millions of hearts when she appeared in a short clip of Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from her debut Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love in 2017. Her magical wink had floored many and within a few days, she had garnered millions of followers on Instagram.

But now Priya has disappointed her 7.2 million followers after she decided to go offline from Instagram. Yes, you read that right. The Malayalam actress has deactivated her Instagram account.

According to several reports that have been doing the rounds of social media suggest that Priya turned off her Instagram account after she faced a lot of online abuse and negative comments against her.

However, a report in India Today suggests that Priya has taken a break from Instagram and has no specific reason to distance herself from the photo-sharing platform. It also says that she will be back on Instagram if and when she feels like making a comeback.

Interestingly, her other social media accounts like TikTok and Facebook are still active. However, her move of going away from Instagram has not gone down well with her followers. They are now hoping to get updates about her from her other social media accounts.

After her viral video, Priya had landed a lead role in Oru Adaar Love which certainly was a setback for Noorin Shereef who was initially cast as a lead actress. And since then, she had become controversies favourite child.

She is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming film called Sridevi Bungalow which had landed her in trouble with Boney Kapoor for highlighting Sridevi's death without her permission.