A fan allegedly misbehaved with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha at an event earlier this month.

It so happened that Nushrat attended an event in Pune where a huge crowd had gathered. Many fans thronged the event to catch a glimpse of the actress and were seen clicking her pictures in her cell phones. She was also obliging with selfies to her fans unaware of the fact that somebody may even cross the lines.

An obsessed fan came so close to the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress for clicking a selfie that he went on to such an extent that he extended his arm and wrapped around her waist while posing for a picture. The incident left the 33-year-old actress in shock.

Narrating the details about the incident, Nushrat told MissMalini, "The incident took place in the first week of June, when I was in Pune for an event. There was a huge crowd and several event organizers were also present at the venue."

She further added, "I think actors are given certain resources which is what audiences look at and feel that 'yeh log hamesha safe hi rehte hai. Things are properly organized for us.' Sometimes, you get stuck in a situation where no amount of planning and security can really help. A lot of times, a lot of things don't work together. One thing we really need to know is that on an everyday basis, we are surrounded by fans. It is not only on award functions and events. Even if we step out for a coffee, we are surrounded by fans. We are prone to such incidences much more than the audiences think."

The actress said that in her case, the guy may have got carried away without having any such intentions, but said that one needs to be able to handle these kinds of situations.

"What I really want to say is that you do not know what can really happen. Even if you have people around you, things will happen. During that time, you need to have the smartness to deal with the situation yourself. With me, maybe the guy didn't have the intention and got carried away. It is just that at that point, one needs to be able to handle the situation calmly and say that it is not okay," she said.