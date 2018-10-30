TV heartthrob, Karan Tacker was in for a pleasant surprise, when one of his fans carved his name with mehendi on her hands on the day of Karwachauth.

Karan, who has millions of female fans across the world, was taken aback after receiving the pictures from the girl.

This is not the first time that Karan received something so touching. There have been several gestures from fans and thats what keeps Karan going, and he feels blessed to have such well wishers. Without wasting much time, Karan immediately sent her a gift hamper with a thank you note.