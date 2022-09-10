Bollywood actress Kajol is being brutally trolled by netizens after she refused to pose for the paparazzi at a recent outing. The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday, September 9, when she didn't stop to pose for the shutterbugs. And, this didn't go down well with the netizens.

Doning a black maxi dress with a black leather jacket, the actress was seen talking to her security personnel in a video that surfaced online after the incident. During this time, Kajol was asked to pose for the paparazzi and was even chased by them for a decent photo.

However, the actress didn't stop and was seen walking faster to get rid of them. The 48-year-old actress also smiled and told the paps, "Chalo dikhao kitna fit ho tum log (Show me how fit you guys are)".

'Chalo dikhao kitna fit ho tum log'

When her security guard asked the photographers to move behind, one of them said, "gir jayenge koi na koi) someone will fall". In response to this, Kajol's security guard was heard saying, "haan to app hatt jao na phir (yes, so back off)". This entire episode was not accepted well by the fans and followers and some netizens thought it was quite rude.

'Rajdhani Express'

One of the users said, "Famous hum hi karte hain aur itna attitude. Pehle dikhayenge ki bhot down to earth lekin asliyat!!!." While another wrote, "Inko potty aayi hai lagta hai ..the way she's rushing." A third user commented, "Rajdhani express", while another joked, "Jldi bhago bhndara khtm ho jayga". Another user wrote, "E waise paglait type nahi ho gayi hai?"

On the work front, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress will be next seen making her debut on the OTT platform with an upcoming web series titled 'The Good Wife'. According to reports, it will be the remake of the popular CBS show named 'The Good Wife'.