A mother of two beautiful daughters, Leena Bidani is a self taught artist. She is a talented product of Convent of Jesus & Mary College. She launched herself as an artist with a range of paintings focusing on female empowerment.

She launched her first collection in collaboration with her daughter called 'Wearable art'. Wearable art has transformed her paintings from scarves and ties further to bags & clutches.

Leena has held several exhibitions and catered to the likes of several art collectors.

Not just that, the designer duo Leena and daughter Aashkara had also opened their first store named Leena & Aashkara at DLF Place Mall, Saket in Delhi. It was a pop up store which had - clothes , jewellery & much more.

The brand has participated in several exhibitions in Pan India. It was felicitated as an upcoming brand under Savvy and were awarded by Mr. Nari Hira.

Leena Bidani also launched the Diwali Collection of Jimmy Choo & their collaborative beauty line called 'Leekara Beauty'. She has a great fan following on her Instagram as she captivating photos that reveal her awesome sense of style.

Interestingly, Leena Bidani has walked for a good cause for PETA as well. She hosted another fashion and luxury event at Audi India Mohan Cooperative where the duo showcased their second collection.

Leena is looking forward to working for & collaborating with brands on a global level and she wishes to impact & reach out to more audience.

