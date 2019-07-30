Shalini Srivastava is one of India's leading beauty bloggers. She started off with blogging as a hobby in 2011 while juggling with a full time corporate job in Human Resources.

Shalini holds a Masters degree in Human Resources. Back in 2011, blogging was still a new concept in India.

Shalini's hobby soon became her passion and with time she turned into a full time beauty blogger and lifestyle influencer through her popular blog bbeautilicious.com.

Shalini Srivastava's YouTube channel which is majorly about makeup & beauty has over 80 thousand subscribers & about 17 million views in less than 4 years.

Shalini's creative and zealous nature has helped her grow her social following on popular social media platforms. She has a total following of more than 2.8 lac beauty enthusiasts from all over the world.

Shalini Srivastava is not afraid to try out new looks and ideas. Her forte is beauty and she loves experimenting with makeup and coming up with new looks, tutorials and tips.

As for Shalini, she is not very fond of the idea of sitting idle, she loves to be swamped and busy with work.

Shalini's Instagram includes informative tips and tricks, quirky make-up tutorials and lots of beauty product reviews.

Her goal is to help women enhance their natural beauty and feel confident in their own skin by educating them on makeup and beauty basics. She wants to create a greater impact and change the definition of beauty and make-up on a global level.

