The trailer of The Family Man Season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi, was unveiled on Friday. The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai. The entire cast was present for the launch.

Several photos and videos from the trailer event have gone viral. Among them, one clip featuring actress Ashlesha Thakur, who plays Manoj Bajpayee's daughter in the series, caught everyone's attention. The video shows Ashlesha tripping on the stairs while making her way to the stage with co-star Priyamani.

In the clip, Priyamani and Ashlesha were holding hands when Ashlesha lost her balance and fell. Soon, Priyamani immediately caught her, and a crew member present on stage rushed to assist.

Ashlesha was seen wearing pencil heels and a black strapless dress. Unable to maintain her balance, she suffered a brutal fall that was captured by the paparazzi.

Netizens react

However, many netizens slammed paparazzi pages for sharing the video instead of handling the situation sensitively. Fans expressed concern and inquired about her well-being, wondering if she had sprained her ankle.

One user commented, "If it's not comfortable, why wear such heels?"

Another wrote, "I hope she's okay; she must have been injured." A third added, "What's wrong with the poor girl?"

About The Family Man 3 trailer

The trailer opens with Shrikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) revealing his real profession to his kids. When he says he's an agent, his son assumes his father is a travel agent.

This season, Shrikant finds himself on the run with his family, wanted as a criminal. Jaideep Ahlawat plays the officer chasing him. The story delves into a drug cartel operating in Northeast India, promising an intense blend of action, thrill, and family drama.

The Family Man Season 3 will stream from November 21, 2025.