A recent study conducted by researchers from the University of California-Davis has brought to light a significant issue in the field of breast cancer screening. The study reveals that false-positive mammograms, which are initial positive results that do not result in a cancer diagnosis, are likely to deter women from further screenings. This finding is particularly concerning given that early detection of breast cancer via mammograms is crucial for better treatment outcomes.

The study analyzed more than 3.5 million screening mammograms on over 1 million patients aged 40 to 73. It was found that about 77 percent of women with a negative result from a mammogram returned for subsequent screening. However, the percentage dropped to 61 percent after a false-positive finding requiring another mammogram in six months to confirm the results and 67 percent if a biopsy was recommended.

This indicates a significant decline in the rate of women returning for subsequent mammograms following a false-positive result. The lead author of the study, Diana Miglioretti, a cancer center researcher at UC Davis, expressed concerns about the potential unintended consequence of false-positive results.

Miglioretti noted that women may avoid future screening mammograms due to the anxiety and stress associated with false positives. This is particularly concerning as having a false-positive result, especially if it results in a diagnosis of benign breast disease, is associated with an increased risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer in the future.

False-positive results are common, especially among younger women. They occur in 10-12 percent of mammograms in women aged 40-49. After 10 years of annual screenings, 50-60 percent of women can expect at least one false-positive and 7-12 percent at least one false-positive with a biopsy recommendation. This further underscores the importance of continued screening despite the potential for false positives.

The impact of false-positive results extends beyond the emotional anxiety experienced by the patients. It can also have financial implications as women are often recalled for additional imaging and biopsies, many of which turn out to be false positives.

The impact was even more pronounced for women who received false-positive results on two consecutive mammograms recommending short-interval follow-up -- only 56 percent returned for their next screening mammogram. The study's findings contribute to a broader understanding of cancer screening practices and patient behavior. It highlights a significant psychological and behavioral barrier in cancer prevention.

To address this issue, several recommendations have been suggested. These include providing clear and empathetic communication to patients about the possibility of false positives and the importance of continued screening, offering emotional support and counseling services to women who experience false positives, and establishing clear follow-up protocols that explain the next steps after a false-positive result.

Additionally, personalizing information based on individual risk factors, reinforcing the long-term benefits of regular screening, investing in research and technology to improve the accuracy of mammography, and implementing patient navigation programs can also help mitigate the negative impact of false-positive mammogram results on women's future screening behavior.