An exceptional showcase lit up Mumbai as Falguni Pathak, India's Garba Queen, unveiled the first look of Outlet Mall at Jio World Convention Centre - the nation's biggest and first of its kind. The event gave Mumbai a glimpse of what promises to be a game-changer in shopping and entertainment.

The mall will be a prominent outlet destination, bringing together over 75 top-end brands, more than 60 F&B outlets, three drive-thrus, a recliner-only premium theatre, a 25,000-square-foot gaming arena, and even Top Golf, all with a minimum discount of 50%, all year round.

Functioning as a lifestyle hub, it will marry fashion, food, and fun to create an experience of a lifetime for youth, families, and trendsetters alike.

"I am thrilled to be associated with this exciting new chapter in Mumbai's shopping and entertainment journey. The Outlet Mall of India is set to create a new wave of experiences, and what better occasion than Navratri to celebrate this unveiling with so much energy and joy," remarked Falguni on the unveiling.

This marks a forever change in the global retail destination landscape, as Outlet Mall of India is poised to redefine shopping as an experience.