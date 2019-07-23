Amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka and a high drama in the assembly, a fake resignation letter claiming to be that of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy circulated on social media on Monday (July 22).

"Due to my personal reasons, I'm tendering my resignation from the post of chief minister of Karnataka. Kindly accept my resignation and relieve the council of the minister of Karnataka appointed by me on 22/07/2019," read the letter.

A video of the letter placed on the CM's table during the assembly session was widely shared on social media platforms.

#WATCH Karnataka: A letter seen kept on the table of CM HD Kumaraswamy at Vidhana Soudha, appearing to be his resignation letter. Chief Minister's Office (CMO) says that the letter is fake. (Video source: Karnataka assembly output) pic.twitter.com/KPJs4cr1Z9 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

CM Kumaraswamy has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing cheap politics by creating the fake resignation letter. He said that he has no idea who forged his signature and created the fake letter claiming that he had given his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala.

However, the BJP has denied the claims and objected to the accusation saying that it was disrespectful towards them. The Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state is struggling hard to keep the government intact after the mass resignation by MLAs jolted the coalition.

The fake letter comes at a time when the coalition government headed by CM Kumaraswamy has already breached the timeframe given to it by the Governor to finish the vote of trust to prove majority. The debate on the floor test continued till midnight on July 22. The Speaker has said a vote will take place on Tuesday.