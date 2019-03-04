Padman producer Prernaa Arora, who was arrested in December 8, 2018 for an alleged fraud of Rs 16 crore, is in the news again for fresh controversies that have cropped up. The lady who was hailed for her productions like Padman, Rustom and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, has been in controversies since the end of 2017. She was arrested in December on a complaint by Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani where he alleged that KriArj offered similar deals to several production houses to finance and release Padma and Kedarnath.

Trouble first began for her company KriArj Entertainment when there were problems with Abhishek Kapoor, the director of Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath. The film was almost stalled until producer Ronnie Screwvala took over and finished the project. More financial trouble happened between KriArj and John Abraham's production Parmanu when payments worth crores were reportedly delayed. The actor's JA Entertainment cut all ties with KriArj following the development.

Prernaa Arora's con job has now been revealed by a chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). In a front page story of the tabloid Mumbai Mirror, details from a chargesheet filed against Prernaa Arora have been disclosed. Cops say that Prernaa Arora had multiple passports under various dates of birth - 1979, 1983 and 1986. She also had a fake driving licence, according to them.

Just a few months ago, there were reports that Prernaa Arora had refused to pay the pending dues of her masseuse, amounting to more than Rs 3.75 lakh. Prernaa had accused the lady of stealing Rs 56,000 from her home and said that any pending payments will be cleared if bills were produced.

Now, the cops say that she paid her bodyguards anything between Rs 16,000 to Rs 50,000 from the film financiers' money. She also reportedly bought a property in Khandala worth Rs 8 crore from the money meant for her films, and went on a shopping spree worth Rs 3.4 crore.

The chargesheet claims Arora spent Rs 88 lakh on Jimmy Choo shoes and bags, Rs 1.38 crore on Burberry shoes and clothes, Rs 22.1 lakh on stuff from Diesel, and Rs 92 lakh on Genesis La Mode shoes, clothes and purses. More details could increase her shopping amount to Rs 5 crore.

A sessions court in Mumbai rejected her bail application on Saturday, March 2, says the report.