'Fake divorce drama': Netizens trigged over Gaurav Taneja causally talking about 'Cheating' on his Wife Ritu Rathee

Popularly known as Flying Beast, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja is garnering headlines not for his videos this time, but there is trouble in his marital life. Several reports surfaced on social media claiming that Gaurav Taneja was caught red-handed cheating on his wife, Ritu Rathee.

What happened between Gaurav and Ritu?

The speculations began after fans reportedly spotted Ritu Rathee at the 'Bhajan Marg' by Premanand Maharaj, where she expressed concerns about infidelity and custody of their children.

Gaurav reacts to infidelity rumours

Gaurav Taneja has finally opened up to the infidelity rumours. In his latest vlog going viral on the internet, the content creator said, "Joi joi pyaare kare soi mohe bhave." (Those who love me, I love in return).

The YouTuber further stated that he will remain quiet about his children and the mother of his kids.

In the post's caption, he wrote, "I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life. Please don't expect any public explanation."

He urged, "Please stop making any assumptions."

He added, "Men are made villains very fast. We don't cry, we talk less and express less. Some of us are hardwired like that."

He further wrote, "Social media is not a place to discuss family matters. I have nothing to say. Hopefully, everything will be sorted soon."

He also spoke about the sins of his past life. "Mere poorva janam ke auur is janam ke bahut paap ekatrit honge. Yeh bhagwaan ki kripa hi hai, ki isi janam mein, woh mere saare praarabdh nasth kar rahe hai. (In this birth, many sins from my past lives and this life will accumulate. Only by God's grace that in this life, he is nullifying all my destinies)."

Bro casually shared his own story of his extra marital affair in the vlog.? pic.twitter.com/zXrqr2dg6h — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) September 28, 2024

"Honestly, I don't feel like posting anything. But I have some commitments to fulfill and this is my work. I will be posting some already-shot content. I can't let others suffer due to my personal issues. So please excuse me for that," he concluded his post.

Women who sounds to be Gaurav Taneja’s Wife Crying in this video! ?



Something seems off with Flying Beast's vlogs lately. Fans have been asking why Ritu Rathee (wife) hasn't appeared in over a month. Now, a video surfaced where a woman, seems to be Ritu, talks about feeling… pic.twitter.com/IzS6EW0uZQ — Digi Dominion Dev (@DigiDominionDev) September 27, 2024

In the caption of his clarification vlog, Gaurav Taneja wrote, "Please don't expect any public explanation." He remarked that it is easy to make men villains faster.

However, netizens are of the view that this is Gaurav and Ritu's publicity stunt

They slammed the YouTuber for not being sensitive while talking about relationships and slammed him for casually clarifying and making a vlog for cheating on his wife Ritu.

Who is Gaurav Taneja?

He is a well-known YouTuber who goes by the name of Flying Beast online. He makes content related to fitness and nutrition on YouTube. He currently owns three channels: "Flying Beast," "Fit Muscle TV," and "Rasbhari Ke Papa". Gaurav's wife Ritu and their two daughters Kiara and Pihu are also very much involved in making content for YouTube.

Not many know that Gaurva Taneja was a pilot. He started his career with IndiGo airlines. He later joined AirAsia as a pilot but was suspended, after his suspension he made a Vlog and mentioned the "Reasons Behind Suspension from My Pilot Job," in which he detailed how the airline was compromising passenger safety to save on fuel.