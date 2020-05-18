TikTok has garnered huge popularity. Now, the platform is facing huge backlash due to videos circulating on the platform. Recently, a huge controversy broke out when Youtuber CarryMinati posted a video YouTube versus TikTok roasting TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui, eventually getting his video taken down.

Faizal Siddiqui is now facing the brunt of the criticism. In his latest TikTok video the user pokes fun at acid attack victims which have been considered offensive by many. The National Commission for Women has decided to take action against the TikToker.

TikTok Faizal Siddiqui under the scanner for video promoting acid attacks

Faizal Siddiqui was already coming under fire after the takedown of the YouTube video, YouTube versus TikTok by CarryMinati. Now, the TikTok star landed himself in trouble after another video of his was discovered in which mocks acid attack victims.

The internet has called out the video for its insensitivity and poor judgement. Faizal Siddiqui has over 13M followers on TikTok which makes him an influential personality on the platform. The video shows him throwing water in the face of a girl.

. @sharmarekha ji please watch the video https://t.co/KpBeurhKrX — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 17, 2020

The problematic video began being circulated on Twitter after many started identifying the narrative and were outraged by the content of the video. The NCW when alerted of the video, has decided to take strict action against it and has issued a letter to TikTok demanding the takedown of the video.

The letter reads, "The Commission is seriously concerned about the increase in crimes against women. The video not only seems to promote violence against women but shows the patriarchal mindset which would send a very wrong message to the society."

@NCWIndia have contacted Tik-Tok India @TikTok_IN to remove the video & delete the account of #FaizalSiddiqui that instigate committing violence against women. pic.twitter.com/1QMHpUgQs8 — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 18, 2020

Faizal Siddiqui is the brother of Amir Siddiqui who was part of the controversy when he put up a video saying TikTok is better than YouTube. What is concerning the public is the reach that Faizal has and how this video can be seen as glorifying acid attacks as well.