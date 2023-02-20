Faiza Khan is a celebrity, stylist, fashion Diva, event planner, and Creative professional in the south.

In the year 2020, she created waves when she organised a fashion show event in Chennai, Tamil Nadu in India where 453 models walked the ramp. She is the only designer in Chennai who could showcase more than 112 designs for one single event.

She is an event planner who is very selective about which brand she would promote for the events. The events that are planned by her take over a month, and she is particular about the brand, venue, artist, and models needed to run the show.

Her most cherished and unforgettable moment is when she was given the opportunity to do the event for Le Meridien in Chennai and later another event for a foreign jewellery company. company. Her prized event, with which she was associated and gave her joy was to organise an event for a popular jewellery brand, in which she put her whole heart and creativity into making it on large scale and making it successful.

The fashion stylist's body of work made the top models of Chennai walk the ramp for the Bridal Ramp Walk for Malabar diamond and gold jewellery in 2021. The curtain of the event was from showstoppers Gopinath Ravi and Shubharaksha. Her talent of being an all arounder in the field of fashion, diva, creative artist and event planner all goes on with great ease and smoothly, the sole credit goes to her attitude of mastering the art of multitasking.

She choreographed the event by taking the top models from Chennai and recreating the event into Bollywood looks of some famous actors. This event with the brand of Malabar diamond and gold jewellery was planned, and executed, by her into a grand event. Her Event Organization Fab Events openly looks for different events with themes and the best of models to make her event exemplary.

The Fab Event company in Chennai plans for events with professional creatives and models and thus the success story takes her to be a successful event planner. She is successful in being a fashion stylist, who has worked for many top celebrities in Chennai and other parts of the country. Her event, Ramp walk is all in the line of achievement of one success followed by other more successful Events.