If Faiz Kadawalla was the name of a Bollywood blockbuster, it sure would have been a multi-grosser action flick with images of lavish cuisines and the tadka of fast cars.

Born in a family that ate, breathed and made films, it was quite natural for Faiz Kadawalla to enter the same industry and dabble successfully with a slew of Bollywood films. Son of Hanif kadawalla, his production house, Magnum Films International has produced blockbusters, such as Dil Hi Toh Hai (1992), Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990), Sanam (1997) and several with a top-rated star cast.

Another of his passion is cuisine. Not surprisingly, Faiz Kadawalla is the owner of Arbab in Bandra, known for its mouth-watering Lebanese and Arabic spread. Inspired by the popularity of father Hanif Kadawalla's Tavaa restaurant, that serves an extensive array of grilled and fried Mughlai fare in a warm, easygoing ambience, Faiz's Arbab is also a huge hit with celebs and Lebanese and Arabic food aficionados. What sets apart Arbab from the run-of-the-mill eateries is the use of authentic and fresh ingredients, with dishes rustled up by chefs of Lebanese and Arabic origin, thereby retaining their dash of authenticity.

However the real tadka in Faiz Kadawalla's life is his passion for 2 & 4 wheeled beauties.

His venture Auto Customs is the only OEM in India to be approved for wraps and PPF by Triumph Motorcycle Co. UK. Auto Customs specialises in dramatically altering the look of your car and making it your most prized possession. Right from the exterior to interiors, to regular maintenance, Auto Customs has it all covered. Auto Customs is known for its cost-effective customisation solutions, trained manpower, advanced equipment and quick turnaround.