The Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever -- Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) -- on Thursday, July 2, said that its much-criticised skin cream 'Fair & Lovely' will be rebranded as 'Glow & Lovely'.

"HUL today announced the next step in the evolution of its skin care portfolio to a more inclusive vision of Positive Beauty, and introduces Glow & Lovely, the new name for the Fair & Lovely brand," the company said.

Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves, and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition.

Also, Men's range of Fair & Lovely will be called 'Glow & Handsome', Hindustan Unilever said, a week after announcing it would rename its skin lightening cream that has drawn flak for promoting negative stereotypes related to darker skin tones.

'Stop using the word Fair'

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) had earlier announcing it will stop using the word 'Fair' in the flagship brand 'Fair & Lovely' with a "more inclusive vision of beauty". The The flagship skin care brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones, HUL said.

HUL had announced the rebranding of its flagship brand Fair & Lovely. Taking forward the brand's journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company will stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand name 'Fair & Lovely'. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and HUL expects to change the name in the next few months.

The brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones.

The Fair and Lovely brand has been criticized by some sections for promoting fairness as a symbol of beauty in an Indian milieu where diversity of skin tones is prevalent.

(With agency inputs)