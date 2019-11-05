The Lead singer of "On the Rocks' band turned musician from an engineer.

Read How he achieved what he believed in.

After completing his degree in electronics engineering Fahim Khan was supposed to be a techie but his passion for music and ambition to become a playback singer pushed him to leave a promising career.

A self-trained vocalist and guitarist, To chase his dream Fahim started with organizing jamming sessions 'Unplugged Wednesday' in reputed cafes of UAE, The popularity of jamming sessions paved the way for private shows and sold out venues across many other countries including India.

From here he never looked back, apart from regularly performing in popular venues like Headlines, Bar Baar, Hitchki, C-Milano In UAE And R-Adda, Bombay Adda and Tanatan in Mumbai he has also done opening for Bollywood's very popular composers Vishal & Shekhar and has also performed in association with legends like Gulam Ali, Gopi Sunder and Keba Jeremiah.

Fahim is very popular in the Middle East Region, He was associated with the launch of Mega Block Buster 'Bahubali-2' in Dubai. He has the credentials of being the first Bollywood musician to perform solo In "Sikka Art Fair', Dubai.

He along with his band "On the rocks' mostly perform on Bollywood retro, Sufi and pop music. He creates magic in 90's Bollywood songs with his silvery voice.

His original composition "Oye Rabba' was released on Zee TV's popular show "Zee Garage' season -1 and his cover version of "Dhadak' was also launched by zee music middle east.

This young and very talented vocalist is definitely setting standards for others to follow.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.