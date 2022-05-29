Did you know Vikram's storyline was Kamal Haasan's idea and Lokesh Kanagaraj developed it? Yes, you read it, right? Kamal's upcoming release Vikram's plot idea was pitched by the actor himself to the Masters director and he developed it into a thrilling story. In fact, before Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kamal reportedly pitched the idea to another director who rejected it claiming the idea will not work in Kollywood. However, Lokesh was too impressed with the plot and immediately grabbed the opportunity.

The film has an ensemble star cast that includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan are also part of the cast. Talking about his costars, the Anbe Sivam actor described that he sees his younger self in Fahadh, his enthusiasm reminds him of himself. The Big Boss host also praised Sethupathi for handling stardom so well without taking it to head and for his urge to experiment with new things. He further added that Sethupathi believes in luck and he likes the down-to-earth personality that pushes him for further success.

Talking about his 1986 film of the same name, he explained that the title is a homage to the old film as it was his first production in Raajkamal. Though both the films have nothing in common, he revealed that the storyline is about reminiscing the man and his deeds.

The film is all set to hit the screens on June 3.