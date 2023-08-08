On Fahadh Faasil's 41st birthday (today), the makers of Pushpa 2 released the first look of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The official Twitter handle of Pushpa movie posted, "Team #Pushpa2TheRule wishes the Massively talented #FahadhFaasil a very Happy Birthday ‍ Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat Sir will be back on the big screens with vengeance."

With expectations sky-high, Allu Arjun has already scaled new heights with the first glimpse of Pushpa 2. The teaser begins with the news of Pushpa escaping from the Tirupati jail and being shot eight times. He vanishes into the Seshachalam forest and cops are on a hunt.

Following rumours of Pushpa's death, his people start a massive riot. Cut, Pushpa is alive, he is seen walking in the forest beside a tiger and strikes the famous 'Pushpa pose' on camera. The teaser ends with Pushpa dressed in his famous printed pink shirt and sitting in a chair surrounded by goons.

The second part will be an intense face-off between Pushpa and SP Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. The team recently shot a high-intense action sequence in Swabhiman Anchal, Malkangiri district in Orissa, an erstwhile Maoist bastion. Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in the sequel while Sai Pallavi is doing an extended cameo in the film. There is a buzz that she will be paired with Fahadh. SP Shekhawat's revenge, Jaali Reddy's plot and Srinu waiting for the right time to attack would be the major plots in the sequel.