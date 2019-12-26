One question that has troubled Baahubali makers for a long time is "Why Kattappa killed Baahubali." After that, they were asked "What is your next film after Baahubali?" Well, finally, after a long wait, the Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, the proud makers of Baahubali, have secretly made an amazing film and it is titled Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya.

Actor Satya Dev, who is popular for films like Bluff Master, Ghazi Attack, George Reddy, iSmart Shankar and many others, is playing the lead role in this film which is an official remake of Maheshinte Prathikaram, a Malayalam film which has Fahad Fasil in lead role. The Malayalam is a blockbuster hit and one of the gems of Malayalam cinema. It has received praise from all over for being raw and rustic.

The production house of the film, Arka Media Works tweeted, "We are happy to announce our collaboration with director @mahaisnotanoun for our film #UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya in collaboration with Mahayana Motion Pictures... @ActorSatyadev is the lead! #UMUR Announcement Video - https://youtu.be/CIgiv-nEnK0 @Shobu_@ItsActorNaresh @appunitc." (sic)

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share about the project and wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT... #Baahubali producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni announce new film... #Telugu remake of #FaahadFasil's #Malayalam hit #MaheshintePrathikaram... Titled #UmaMaheswaraUgraRoopasya... Stars #SatyadevKancharana... Directed by Venkatesh Maha.#UmaMaheswaraUgraRoopasya is co-produced by Vijaya Praveena Paruchuri... Completely shot in #Araku and now in post-production stages... 17 April 2020 release.

The film is being directed by Venkatesh Maha of Care of Kancherapalem fame and cop-produced by Vijaya Praveena Paruchuri, who is a co-producer of the same film. It is slated for release on April 17, 2020.