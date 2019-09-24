Fahad Behrooz Asam, fondly known as DJ Fahad is the upcoming sensation in the world of Indian music. He soon will be performing in India in a live concert along with few of the top bands in the country.

Fahad is already a home name in New York and he has already given few successful and hit originals. He has a humongous fan following on the social media and his videos have fetched millions of views on YouTube.

Sources close to the star have revealed that he has been recently approached by a Bollywood composer for a song in an upcoming Bollywood film. Not only this, he is also planning live concerts in India which will surely enthrall the live audience.

When asked about the same, Fahad said, "Yes I am ready for a Bollywood venture. I am pretty excited as the Indian music industry is vast to work with. It would be too early to reveal the details but yes you will soon come to know about it."

Talking about a Bollywood debut, DJ Fahad said, "A noted Indian composer approached me for a couple of songs in an upcoming film. One would be a remix of an old version and the other one would be my original. Songs are being made keeping in mind the Indian audience. I hope this will be fun and the Indian music lovers too will love it."

Fahad does his concerts all across the world. Few of his upcoming events include – DJ Your in Toronto at band new club called Arcane. Another one is DJ Set at NYC's top nightclub Vandal.

He is also in talks with noted Punjabi artist RamVir for a music video. When asked about the same, "Yes, it would be released very soon. Punjabi music has great essence and I always wanted to work for Punjabi music."

Fahad has a huge fan following on Instagram and people are crazy about him. His videos on Instagram get thousands of likes and views.

When asked about how he maintains the fame he has received, he said, "It is always necessary to stay grounded. I believe that we should never take shortcuts to succeed. Only way we can win the hearts of fans is through hard work. I work for my audience; I make music for them. When I get their support and love for my work, it is all I want at the end of the day."

