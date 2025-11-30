The Congress Party's attempt to rebuild its organisational structure at the grassroots level got off to a turbulent start on Monday, as the first meeting of an All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer in Jammu descended into chaos, with workers of rival factions coming to blows inside the party headquarters.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in consultation with J&K in-charge Syed Naseer Hussain, has appointed 21 observers for the 21 organisational districts of Jammu and Kashmir to select new district presidents as part of the ongoing Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan (Structural Reformation Mission).

However, the introductory meeting for Jammu Rural district, chaired by national observer and former Chhattisgarh minister Mohan Markam, was marred by unprecedented scenes of sloganeering, pushing, shoving, and fistfights between supporters of two senior leaders.

Meeting Turns Ugly Within Minutes

Eyewitnesses said the session had barely begun when supporters of a senior leader—who had earlier defected to Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and later rejoined Congress—objected to the presence of a veteran party figure in the meeting. They also insisted that only residents of Jammu Rural should be permitted to attend the deliberations.

Their protests provoked an immediate counter-reaction. Supporters of another senior leader accused the protesting group of acting on behalf of leaders who had once "betrayed and backstabbed the party." Taking an indirect swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad, they alleged that "certain workers are operating at the behest of a leader whose sole aim is to weaken Congress in Jammu and Kashmir."

The verbal duel quickly escalated into physical confrontation. Chairs were pushed aside, fistfights broke out, and the meeting came to a standstill for several minutes as workers exchanged blows. Markam and other leaders struggled to intervene before order was finally restored.

Deepening Factionalism in J&K Congress

The incident has once again highlighted the deep rifts within the Congress's Jammu unit, already struggling with infighting and leadership crises following the party's poor performance in the 2024 Assembly elections. The organisational revamp comes at a time when Congress is attempting to rebuild its presence in the Union Territory, which it has been unable to revive since the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Observers from various states have been tasked with gathering feedback from party workers and preparing panels of six candidates for each district president post. The final selection will be made by the Congress high command based on specific organisational criteria.

Official Line: Transparency, Youth Leadership Priority

Later speaking to the media at the PCC headquarters, AICC observer Mohan Markam said the restructuring process aims to infuse "functional, committed and young leadership" into the district Congress committees.

He said applications for district-level positions are open to all interested party members and emphasized that priority will be given to youth, women, and members of marginalised and oppressed communities.

"As per the AICC mandate, efforts are being made in a transparent manner to bring forward people committed to the party's ideology, democracy and the Constitution of India," Markam said. He added that he would visit each assembly segment within Jammu Rural to interact with workers and civil society members.

Markam also noted that the party intends to empower district committees with greater responsibilities as part of the organisational revamp.

Observers Begin Building Panels

Over the past week, the appointed observers—assisted by local leaders, including six legislators and several former ministers—have been meeting workers across Jammu and Kashmir to compile panels of potential district presidents. These panels will be forwarded to the central leadership, which will take the final call.

But the violent confrontation on day one has raised questions about the feasibility of smooth restructuring in a faction-ridden unit where personal loyalties and past defections continue to overshadow organisational discipline.