From past few days, several celebrities, journalists and verified media accounts have received a direct message on Instagram informing that copyright infringement has been detected in their photos? And now the same is happening on Twitter. Many verified account holders are being notified on their DM (direct message) that a copyright infringement has been detected in one of their tweets and if they don't click on the given link their account will be suspended.

Before you panic and click on the link, scroll down to read what it means.

The claim:

Several renowned journalists having a verified account are being notified on their DM that if they don't click on the given link their Twitter account will be suspended in 24 hours.

The catch is that a verified account is sending the message out.

Several verified users have reported this issue on Twitter:

What happens when you click on the given link:

Do not click on the link.

The Fact:

Beware of a Phishing scam.

The newest phishing scam on Twitter has snared thousands of users hoping to increase their number of followers. Instead, users are sent off to a phishing page where cybercriminals steal their Twitter logins using them to generate more spam.

A few months ago spear-phishing attack was reported by Twitter.

Spear-phishing is a targeted attack designed to trick people into handing out information such as passwords.

On July 30, Twitter revealed that hackers obtained user login credentials through a sophisticated spear-phishing campaign aimed at a select group of employees. Using these credentials, the hackers were able to gain information about Twitter's internal processes, which ultimately gave them access to high-profile, verified Twitter accounts.

The accounts of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and reality star Kim Kardashian West were compromised and shared a Bitcoin scam. It reportedly netted the scammers more than $100,000 (£80,000).

Here's in detail how Twitter reacts to a copyright infringement?

You will always be notified by Twitter on an email and never on DM.

Take a look at a user whose account was suspended by Twitter for the following reasons?

Take a look at the emails notified by Twitter before they go ahead and suspend your account?

What is a copyright policy?

How do you know whether you are a copyright holder?

How can you report this scam?

Take the screenshot of the DM that you have received and tag Twitter support.

Contact help centre and notify them about the message.

Usually, Twitter acts on every scam withing 24 hours.

Most importantly, do not click on the link.

You can report the user who sent the DM by following these steps:

[Disclaimer: If you've received such messages, please share your experience of how you felt. We will publish select responses of how people panicked in this story. Email responses to editor@ibtimes.co.in]

