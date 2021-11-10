The news of wrestler Nisha Dahiya's death sent shockwaves across the country. Many news reports had confirmed that the national-level wrestler was shot dead along with her brother in Sonepat, Haryana, only to be revealed later that the news was fake.

The claim

Several media reports and Twitter users broke the news about national-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya's tragic death in Haryana on Wednesday. According to the reports, Nisha and her brother were shot dead by unknown assailants at the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat's Halalpur, Haryana. The reports further speculated that her mother was critically injured and hospitalised for further treatment.

Many verified Twitter handles shared the news of Nisha's death, mourning the athlete's death.

Fact check

International Business Times checked the official sources to confirm if the reports about Nisha's death are true. Shortly after the news spread like wildfire on social media, Wrestling Federation of India released a video message to debunk the ongoing rumours.

"Hello, my name is Nisha. I have come to play senior nationals (tournament) in Gonda, and I am totally fine. And it (the news of her death) is fake news. I am totally fine," wrestler Nisha Dahiya can be seen saying in a video issued by Wrestling Federation of India.

Just learnt from @sneheshphilip that our star wrestler #NishaDahiya is safe and sound . This is great news. Thank you and let's keep hoping and wishing for her long life, good health and success. pic.twitter.com/cYbwU3W8sS — Tehseen Poonawalla Official ?? (@tehseenp) November 10, 2021

Wrestler Sakshi Malik also took to Twitter to confirm that Dahiya is safe. The Inspire Institute of Sport further issued a clarification on the matter, confirming that Nisha is safe.

"The Inspire Institute of Sport would like to clarify that its athlete, Nisha Dahiya, who bagged Bronze at the recently concluded World U23 Championships in Belgrade, is NOT the wrestler who was involved in the unfortunate incident in Sonepat earlier today," IIS said in a tweet.

"Nisha is safe and well, and continues to prepare for the Senior National Wrestling Championships, set to take place in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Our sincere condolences go out to the victim and members of her family," IIS added.

The Haryana Police shed light on the actual incident that happened. It was a trainee wrestler named Nisha Dahiya (21), and her brother, Suraj, who were tragically shot dead by the coach of the wrestling institute she was receiving training in. In addition, her mother was left injured and receiving treatment in PGI Hospital, Rohtak, Haryana Police confirmed.

Based on the clear evidence, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that reports of wrestler Nisha Dahiya are fake.