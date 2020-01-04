Kollywood was abuzz with the news of Vijay teaming up with Shankar for a film and Sun Pictures would produce the mega-budget project. A screen shot of the actor's manager Jagadish confirming it to a media person was doing rounds on social media site. Now, there is a clarification on the issue.

Fake WhatsApp Post

In the fake post, the journalist reportedly asks him to confirm about the rumours of Vijay and Shankar's collaboration. And Jagadish apparently confirms to him that Sun Pictures was funding the project and Anirudh Ravichander would score the music.

The conversation of the Whatsapp post spread like wildfire among the fans and leading publications like The Times of India to fell prey to the fake reports. Giving clarification to the issue, Vijay's manager tweeted, "That's not mine at all. Someone photoshopped.. @itz_chris_off. [sic]"

Is Shankar-Vijay's film on the cards?

Although he commented about the WhatsApp post, Jagadish neither confirmed nor denied about Vijay and Shankar's collaboration. As a result, the fans still like to believe that the movie, which is being referred to as Thalapathy 65 at this stage, is a possibility.

Shankar, who was once assisting Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar, had first approached Vijay for Mudhalvan. Owing to the controversial content, the actor had turned down the offer. Many years later, they joined hands for Nanban, the Tamil remake of blockbuster Hindi film 3 Idiots.

Meanwhile, Shankar is working on his ambitious Indian 2 in which Kamal Haasan plays the lead. Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh are part of the ensemble cast. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in 2021.

On the other hand, Vijay is working on Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial Master. The actor has not announced his next film after wrapping up his current project.