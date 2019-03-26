A video that has been shared on social media platforms and messaging apps, shows a Pakistani flag being waved at a Congress party rally in Tumkur, Karnataka on Monday, March 25. This video has already started to raise serious concerns among citizens.

In the viral video, that has been doing the rounds on the Internet, a green-coloured flag with a crescent and star flew high at the rally. The green-coloured flag visible in the viral video is not the Pakistani flag. It is, in fact, the banner of a political party-based in Kerala, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Earlier, a similar claim was shared in 2018, ahead of the Karnataka assembly election, which was debunked by Alt News.

See the congress rally in Tumkur where Pakistan flags are waived in open, shame to the party pic.twitter.com/eYY34MkFAT — maibichowkidaar (@srk2ma) March 24, 2019

You can clearly see the difference between the two flags. The first flag is of Pakistan and the second one is of the Indian Union Muslim League. The IUML flag has been falsely claimed as a Pakistani flag waved in the Congress rally in Karnataka.

Massive rallies were held on Monday in Tumkur, Mandya, Hassan, Bangalore Central, Bangalore North and Mysore seats as key contenders from BJP and Congress-JD(S) combine filed nominations on Tuesday, the last day to file nominations for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

These problem continues to gnaw at the country and will continue to be more challenging as India is gearing up for the 2019 General Elections this summer.

The false claim did, however, spur a frenzy of comments on Twitter.

Look at the image below, this one is from May 2018.