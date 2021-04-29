India is struggling to cope with the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. With record high fresh cases of COVID, hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and crematoriums are have wait times of several hours. Amidst all this, horde of misinformation is causing panic and fear among citizens. One viral video showing an elderly deceased person with a head injury has sent shockwaves across Karnataka, which claims the COVID patient died after doctors hit him on the head.

The claim

A video has gone viral on social media and in WhatsApp groups, claiming that an elderly COVID patient died after doctors hit him on the head. The video shows blood in the kit that wrapped the body of an elderly man in his 70s, raising the question that if he died of COVID what is the reason behind the bleeding.

The video, which appeared to be recorded during the cremation ceremony of the deceased, shows blood stains on the kit, mat and on the head. The voice in the video's background says: "My father was killed by hitting on the head. See blood in this kit. If corona is the reason for death, how come blood in the head?"

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the allegations made in the video. The incident happed in Sirsi General Hospital. The hospital issued a statement, clarifying what led to the bleeding and denying any allegations that the doctors hit the elderly COVID patient in the head, which killed him.

As per hospital records, the elderly person in the video is a resident of Aminalli village of Sirsi taluk, aged about 70-72 years. He was arrived at the fever clinic with 70 percent oxygen saturation level and he tested positive for COVID-19 after a Rapid Antigen Test. He was later admitted to the hospital ward for further treatment.

Remdesivir & Oxygen was administered to the patient. Besides, Covid infected people are given a Heparin injection, for removing blood clots in the lungs. After getting the injection, he has gone to the toilet to urinate. At this juncture, he collapsed. The staff on duty immediately picked him up and tried to give him vitality. But, he did not survive. Accordingly, it was treated as Covid death and body handed over to the deceased family. However, there was a small wound in the head when the deceased elderly person fell down while urinating. While carrying the body in the ambulance, due to Heparin effect blood flowed from the head and there is no other reason for the same. Heparin injection lasts up to 6 hours. However, his death was not from the injury. He was already affected by Covid and succumbed to the infection in the hospital." — Dr Gajanan Bhatt, Sirsi Pandit General Hospital's Medical officer.

Karnataka state police fact check team also confirmed these facts and concluded that the allegations made in the video are baseless.