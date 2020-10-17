Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's office confirmed that the minister is safe after a chopper accident. Prasad was not onboard the chopper when its blades broke at the Patna airport on Saturday.

The rotor blade of the helicopter carrying Prasad was damaged after hitting overhead wiring at a construction site. There were reports that the minister was still in the helicopter when the accident happened. The minister was returning from campaigning with leaders like Mangal Pandey and Sanjay Jha.

Fact-check

Issuing clarification on the matter, Prasad's office confirmed that the dignitaries had already alighted and left when the accident happened. Check out the tweets below: