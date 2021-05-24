Ever since COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out, there has been a sense of hesitancy in getting the jab despite encouraging proof from health experts all around the world. While there's strong evidence to support that vaccines offer protection against the deadly virus, which has wreaked havoc in the world, and those who get infected are able to cope better. In that context, several social media posts have been showing CT scans of lungs but with a misleading context.

The claim

Several social media users, including many verified and influential accounts on Facebook and Twitter, have shared 3D CT scans of lungs showing comparison between a COVID-infected patient and one that is vaccinated. The CT scan of the lungs on the right show severe infection while on the left shows a healthy set of lungs.

Many people, including Registrar and Head International Inoculation Centre at New Delhi Municipal Council Dr Sumit K Dubey tweeted the image, encouraging everyone to get the jab. BJP Andhra state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, BJP Renuka Jain, among others shared the photo.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed several posts with the same viral pic while encouraging people to get vaccinated. While the intention is wise, the claim made along with the viral pic is misleading. But in reality, only one of the two CT scans show lungs of a COVID-19 patient. The lungs on the left are of a healthy patient unlike the viral posts claim to be of a vaccinated person.

According to AltNews, the image was first published by a Canadian news outlet in 2020, as a representation for the story titled: "New research aims to use CT scans to better diagnose COVID-19."

In February, Dr Vin Gupta, professor at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, tweeted the viral image and said lungs on left are normal while the one on right needs life support. He had also used this image to communicate that people should get vaccinated.

Hence, we also arrive at the conclusion that the viral image of CT scans show healthy set of lungs on the left and on the right are that of a COVID-19 patient. Although the context shared with the viral image can be misleading, it doesn't mean in any way one should delay or skip getting the jab.