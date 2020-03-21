A video is being shared heavily on Twitter where a woman is seen spreading awareness from a hospital's intensive care unit where she is admitted for COVID-19. The viral clip is widely being circulated as Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's video, wife of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

In the viral video, the woman says do not take chances as you need your lungs. "If anyone still smokes put the cigarettes down because I'm telling you now you need your lungs," the woman says."And please, none of you takes any chances, I mean it. Because it gets really bad then you're gonna end up here."

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a trip to London, the Prime Minister's Office of Canada said in a statement.

Turns out the video does not feature Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Let's find out the reality behind this viral video.

The claim

The clip lasts about two minutes and a woman is seen with a breathing tube and is showing difficulty in breathing as she speaks and coughs. The clip is being shared with the following misleading caption: "The Canadian PM's wife. For people who are still not taking it seriously"

The truth

The claims are fake as the video is originally filmed by 39-year old Tara Lane Langston, who is fighting COVID-19 in a hospital in England.

When Tara Jane Langston was hospitalised with coronavirus, she and her family had to face an awful ordeal. Their trauma took an uglier turn when they were trolled by online trolls with messages that flooded their inbox accusing them that it was a hoax. Langston, a mother of two, who works as a waitress, made the video and sent it as a WhatsApp message to colleagues warning to take care. But it got circulated as Trudeau's video.

A woman who identified Langston as her sister, Nicole Poppy Keatley wrote:



Coronavirus sees no boundaries and is spreading from one country to the other. It was first detected in China and because the world was unaware of the virus' severity; people continued functioning normally when one day almost the entire world was in coronavirus' clutches and it is making its grip even stronger.

As of today according to worldometers.info, the total number of cases across the world is 276,665 with 11,419 deaths recorded worldwide. About 91,954 people have recovered so far. India has 275 cases in all with four deaths reported so far.