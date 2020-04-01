The Jammu and Kashmir authorities decided to keep the security personnel guards of Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu in isolation, after a family member of Srinagar Municipal Corporation's (SMC) generator operator, was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The claim

As the news of the family member, who is claimed to be the brother of the 'Mayor's employee', tested positive for the novel coronavirus surfaced, the misinformation spread that Mayor Junaid Mattu himself tested positive for coronavirus. Several netizens took to social media questioning his health status.

Also, many went on to skip-read the issued police order assuming that the person tested positive is the family member of the Mayor's own Generator operator.

In the letter that was written to Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 10th Battalion's commandant by the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for the Police Control Room in Kashmir on Tuesday, March 31, asking to put the personnel, who were on escort duty with the mayor for the last 10 days, in isolation as a precautionary measure.

The letter stated, "In view of the above facts the nafri (personnel) of SSB 10th battalion who were deployed for escort duty for last 10 days with the mayor may be kept in isolation being probable suspects for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure."

Not 'my' generator operator: Mayor Junaid Mattu clears the air

Mayor Junaid Mattu said the precautionary step was taken because of the security personnel station's proximity to the generator room. Mattu said the order was an exercise in caution and he has had no contact with SMC employees.

"I'm perfectly fine and healthy. The order issued by SSP-PCR is an exercise in caution. I haven't come in contact with the said employee (whose brother has tested positive). The employee hasn't tested positive but has submitted himself for screening and testing," the mayor tweeted.

"Not *my* generator operator. The brother of the generator operator of the entire SMC complex! Have had no contact with him whatsoever. The Escort Personnel and SSB deployment sent into isolation because of the proximity of their station with the generator room. Just precautions, he said reacting to a barrage of tweets.

He further added that the security personnel were sent into isolation because of the proximity of their station to the generator room.

The Mayor had earlier tweeted, "1. I assure you - I'm not a cyborg and I don't function on a generator. 2. The SMC Complex has a generator room. The operator for THAT room has NOT tested positive. 3. HIS brother (NOT an SMC employee) has recently tested positive. 4. I have had NO contact with the operator."

Kashmir Valley reported six more positive cases of COVID-19 on taking the total number of cases across J&K to 55.