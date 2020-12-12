Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla turns 40 today. As the clock struck midnight Sidharth celebrated his special day with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, the duo together was seen cutting Sid's birthday cake. After the intimate birthday bash, Shehnaaz and Sidharth took to social media and thanked fans for their constant love and support.

Well, his birthday didn't turn out as happy as they expected. Since morning Sidharth's birthday night is hitting the headlines for another reason.

A video is making rounds on social media wherein a man is seen accusing Sidharth Shukla of drinking and assaulting a poor man. Was Sidharth drunk on the night of his birthday? Who's the man sitting beside Sidharth Shukla? Why did Sidharth tell the commoners to STOP the recording?

Scroll know to the truth behind the viral video.

The claim: Birthday boy Sidharth Shukla is accused of drinking and driving, the man claims the TV actor hit a poor innocent man

A video has surfaced on social media. In the clip, the man recording the video tells Sidharth, "Aapne bewajah garib ko maara (You've hit the poor man without any reason)." To which Sidharth answers, "Usne Mujhe chaaku dikhaya (He threatened me with a knife)." The man in the video is heard saying, "Yeh Sidharth Shukla hai. Drink kar ke gaadi chala Raha hai (This is Sidharth Shukla. He is driving under the influence of alcohol)."

The man went towards Sidharth, and the actor told him to stop recording.

Certain reports also claim that it is an old video of Sidharth that is trending.

The fact:

Sidharth Shukla's team rolled out a statement that read as:

A source informs us:

At wee hours in the morning, Sidharth's brother-in-law received a call from his staff regarding some goons to which both went to check on what was happening. When the two-spotted it and tried to stop them, the men had knives in their hands and tried to threaten them (Sidharth is heard stating this in the video). Sidharth and his brother-in-law somehow managed to take them to a local police station and the men are behind bars now.'

The statement further adds:

Now looks like the video was created out of vengeance as who would walk into a police station drunk? The actor was sober, which is obvious in the video as he logically replies back. As much as people may want to call Sidharth 'controversy's child' we think it's actually the other way around where some may try to create controversies involving him due to his popularity, but eventually, it backfires!

Contrary to the claims that it's an old video that is circulating is merely false, he is seen in the same T-shirt he was wearing during his birthday celebration with Shehnaaz.

