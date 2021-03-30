Fact check: Pro-PAK Katherine George is fake; lies exposed after plagiarised propaganda

The mystery of Katherine George has baffled Pakistan. Netizens were perplexed looking at the content shared on the Twitter handle of Katherine George, which is all about showing Pakistan in a positive light. Besides sharing the scenic views of foothills and riversides of Pakistan, Katherine appeared as a defender of Pakistani men and their respectability. All that would have probably gone unnoticed had Katherine not stolen pictures of a Polish woman and passed them off as own. That would have still been fine, except for the flattery opinions made about Pakistani men to go with the post.

The Claim

Katherine George's Twitter handle, which has nearly 12,000 followers, shared a couple of photos of a white woman posing with men and in the backdrop of Pakistan's nature. The photos were captioned "No one in the world respects women as much as Pakistani men. Very respectful and humble" and "Pakistan is a country that loves and respects women".

Katherine George's Twitter bio says "blogger" and "tourist," which makes the posts relevant. It is common among bloggers to share their personal experience about a place and in this case Katherine was all-praise for Pakistan and its men. Netizens were taken aback by such biased claims and reminded Katherine of the statistics of crimes against women that contradict her claims.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the content shared by Katherine George's Twitter handle, which has since been deleted. The reason for deleting the photos is what exposes the lies of the account.

A Polish woman named Aleks Mroz, currently living in Pakistan who organises trips for people under Travel Studio 92, exposed the lies propagated by the said Twitter account. Mroz was notified of the fake account on Instagram as she doesn't have an account on Twitter, post which she used the Travel Studio 92 account to bring the truth out.

Separately, in a series of Instagram Stories, Mroz called out Katherine George for sharing her photos without consent and adding biased opinions.

"The post clearly tries to show that a white girl coming to Pakistan for a moment thinks she knows everything about Pakistan now," she said.

"Isn't it strange that so strongly biased post appeared online shortly after Pakistani Women's March against the pandemic of patriarchy?" she then asked.

Check out how Mroz reacted to Katherine's posts, exposing the lies peddled by the pro-PAK account.

After this, we assessed other factors such as the account was only created in February 2021 and all of the posts are pro Pakistan. Even the profile picture is a random photograph picked off of Google. There are no personal identifiers of Katherine George on the account. For a blogger, the topic of Pakistan is quite niche and targeted. Several users even pointed out the fact that the account of Katherine George cannot be legit.

Based on these pieces of evidence, we conclude that Katherine George's Twitter account is fake and the person running it could be a Pakistani propagandist.