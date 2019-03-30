A picture of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a cross is going viral on all social media platforms, be it Facebook or Twitter. In one of the picture, a caption in Hindi read, "There is a cross in place of mangal sutra in the neck of janaudhari dattatreya Brahmin's ( Rahul Gandhi) janaudhari sister, and she (Priyanka) says I am the daughter of Ganga". The post also refers to the Gandhi family as "number one fake family".

This message is accompanied by a picture of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, which has been shared multiple times on Facebook. Gandhi is seen bearing a cross in the picture. The image is posted by a Facebook page called "Modi Government".

However, Twitterati had a field day. The trolling started soon after the picture went viral and continued to date. Here are the tweets that Netizens have posted it on their timelines.

The AltNews conducted a reverse search of the image on Google. The photo dates back to February 2017 and was posted by The National. The description of the image noted, "Priyanka Gandhi arrives at a Congress party rally in Rae Bareli district on February 17, 2017, during campaigning for Uttar Pradesh state elections. Sanjay Kanojia / AFP".

Thus, now we all know that the photograph of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared on social media with the claim that she is sporting a cross, is photoshopped. Priyanka was wearing a pendant and not a cross.

But, this image has been carried by multiple media organisations without fact-checking. These organisations include ABP News, The Statesman and Republic TV. While Republic TV has credited the photo to PTI, according to ABP News and The Statesman, the source of the image is AFP.

CLARIFICATION: The photograph was actually published by media outlets in January and February 2019 after Priyanka Gandhi had officially announced her entry into politics, taking charge of Eastern UP.