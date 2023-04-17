As police in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir busted a gang involved in selling fake gondola tickets, social media flooded with fake posts on behalf of the J&K Cable Car Corporation regarding the suspension of the booking of the cable car in the picturesque ski resort Gulmarg of the north Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department made it clear that the post regarding the suspension of cable car booking was fake and misleading.

J&K Cable Car Corporation (Gulmarg Gondola) has not issued any such notification that the booking of the cable car has stopped.

Tourists can book Gulmarg Gondola online

While terming the reports regarding stopping of booking as fake and misleading, the J&K Cable Car Corporation asked the tourists to visit http://jammukashmircablecar.com for online booking of the Gondola services.

Tourists are also requested to call the helpline number 9103058616 in case of any inquiry or clarification regarding the booking of the Gulmarg Gondola.

The Claim

In the post circulated on social media, it was claimed that the J&K Cable Car website has stopped the issuance of tickets for Gulmarg Gondola for future dates. It has been claimed that booking has been stopped till 5 July 2023.

Fact-Checking

The Tourism Department of J&K termed reports as fake and misleading. The Department has clarified that the J&K Cable Car Corporation (Gulmarg Gondola) has not issued any such notification that the booking of the cable car has stopped.

Booking of the Gulmarg Gondola is going unabated and tourist can book their tickets online through the official website http://jammukashmircablecar.com.

The post below is fake and misleading. Gulmarg Gondola(J&K Cable Car Corporation)has not issued any such notification.For any information regarding Gondola Services please visit https://t.co/U7UQwRQYLH or call helpline number 9103058616.

Gulmarg welcomes you ! pic.twitter.com/YzNy80EBWB — Jammu & Kashmir Tourism (@JandKTourism) April 16, 2023

28 Mumbai tourists caught with fake Gulmarg Gondola tickets on Friday

On Friday 28 tourists from Mumbai were caught with fake Gondola tickets at Gulmarg. The tourists were given these fake tickets by their tour operator in Mumbai.

A spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC) said the ticket scanning team of Gulmarg Gondola Project got hold of a group of 28 passengers from Mumbai at the scanning point of Gulmarg Gondola station.

"These passengers were carrying edited fake tickets through their tour Manager Makrand Anand Ghanekar S/o Anand Ghanekar of Mumbai," the spokesman said.

"We have an inbuilt system of dealing with such type of cases in place at Gulmarg Gondola Project. Our team of officers at the project meticulously handled this case and it was confessed by the tour Manager that he had himself edited these tickets in Mumbai and the passengers were not aware of this illegal activity, the spokesman said.

A written complaint was obtained from the passengers who had been cheated by a tour company namely Veene World Mumbai.

The case along with all the details, proofs, witnesses, and the culprit, the tour managed, was handed over to the police.

A local fraudster involved in selling fake tickets was arrested

On April 8, police in the Baramulla district arrested a fraudster involved in selling fake Gondola tickets in Gulmarg.

Police Station Gulmarg received a written complaint from Manager Gulmarg Gondola Project wherein he stated that a ticket checker caught 2 tourists with a fake gondola ticket. On inquiry, the tourists stated that the tourist guide has sold them these tickets at Rs. 2500/- per ticket.

Accordingly, a case was registered under relevant sections of law in Police Station Gulmarg and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation and after strenuous efforts, a tourist guide namely Aashiq Hussain Magray resident of Shrai Tangmarg involved in the commission of the crime was arrested. During the investigation, it was revealed by the fraudster that their modus operandi is to pre-book gondola tickets and then sell them to gullible tourists at exorbitant rates.