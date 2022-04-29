Major power cuts across the country have stirred up concerns about the coal supply shortage. Many states are facing power outages lasting up to several hours. Many state governments, including Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, and Haryana among others, have sounded the alarm on depleting coal stock. Amidst this, there have been reports of a full-blown power crisis, which is caused by hindered coal production.

The claims

Various claims have been made following frequent power cuts in many states across the country. Reports of a full-blown power crisis have made headlines. All this points to Coal India's inability to produce and supply sufficient coal to power thermal plants in various states.

Many state governments have warned that there's coal stock left to run thermal plants for merely days, putting pressure on the Centre to ramp up coal production and supply. India on Thursday met a record peak power demand of 204.653 GW — the highest the country has ever met (overall), causing more concerns.

Besides this, there were also reports that passenger trains were stopped due to coal shortage. This has left the masses in a worrying state.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the claims made about coal shortage due to low production and supply. We reached out to our sources in the coal ministry to verify the claims. A well-placed source tells us that it is not coal production or supply that is an issue, rather ferrying coal is.

"Coal production is not an issue. All subsidiaries of Coal India have ensured record production. It is despatch which is an issue. Railways has a problem of rakes. Hence they have been forced to divert some passenger trains finally," our source in the coal ministry tells us.

Regarding the claim about passenger trains being stopped due to coal shortage, it is to ferry coal. More than 40 passenger trains have been cancelled across India in order to move coal carriages faster, which will address the low stocks at power plants. The cancellation of passenger trains is only temporary.

The confirmation we've received on coal supply is in line with the Center's response.

"We have so far reserved coal stocks for 21 million units, which is sufficient to run all our power plants for 10 days if they don't get the usual coal stock. So plants don't draw from this reserve every day. They draw from it only when the receipts are lower than the consumption (demand); when the daily supplies form coal mines stop," Union minister RK Singh told reporters on Thursday.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi also confirmed on Thursday that the Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) have 21-22 million tonnes of coal which will last for 10 days.

But it's also worth pointing out another reason for states reeling under extended power cuts. It is the unpaid dues to CIL or having not planned the demand for coal in advance.

"Power shortages are primarily happening because states have not paid their dues to CIL or they have been unable to lift coal on time which has been allotted to them or because of wrong planning by them in general. Then there are also instances wherein discoms do not buy power from the exchange and simply resort to load shedding," Singh pointed out.

According to data shared by central government officials, who remained anonymous, as on April 18, state-owned companies or state electricity boards had dues amounting to ₹7,918.72 crore to the central government's CIL, which produces 80% of India's coal.

Hence, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that coal production or supply is not an issue, rather ferrying coal is.