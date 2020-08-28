Once again, fans have fallen for a fake Twitter handle of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh, after a "heartfelt note" was posted on Twitter along with a photo of the duo. The tweet touched the emotional side of Sushant's fans, who didn't think twice before sharing it widely on the microblogging platform. A lot of messages of support were also posted for the impersonator's tweet.

The Claim

A Twitter account with the handle, @iaMeetuSingh, with profile description as "Official Account Sister Of Sushant Singh Rajput" had been quite active for the last month and or two, posting emotional messages about the former actor, who died by suicide on June 14. The handle had also been voicing strong opinions and demanding justice for Sushant.

But one particular tweet shared on Friday was picked by an online news publication, Times Now, which then gained traction on social media. Other publications followed the lead based on the tweet, which read "Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void."

Fact Check

IBTimes looked at the Twitter handle from where the tweet was posted and found the account to be fake. Sushant's youngest sister Shweta Singh Kirti had already reported the Twitter account, @iaMeetuSingh to be fake on August 19.

Another noteworthy point is that the account was created in July and has nearly 9,000 followers. The impersonator has used the image and Meetu Singh had shared on Instagram from her official account. Also, Meetu Singh is on Twitter by the handle @divinemitz.

Based on all the facts, IBTimes declares the tweet to be fake.