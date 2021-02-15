Time and again, social media users have claimed that suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh was granted bail in a terror case.

On Sunday, while the country mourned the loss of lives of 40 CRPF troops on February 14, 2020, Pulwama attack on its second anniversary, several social media users raised questions on the functioning of intelligence agencies and several of them accused them of failing to prevent the attack.

The claim

In the debate, came up the role of the tainted Jammu and Kashmir policeman in anti-national activities. In a tweet, Tharoor shared two screenshots of news headlines – while one was regarding the arrest of an environment activist from Bengaluru in Greta Thunberg "tool kit" matter, the second headline which said Singh was granted bail in a terror case, eluding that Singh was out on bail.

Activists in jail while accused terrorists are on bail. Wondering how our authorities would commemorate this case on the anniversary of Pulwama Attacks? You have the answer in this pair of headlines. pic.twitter.com/lkft38pNBj — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 14, 2021

"Activists in jail while accused terrorists are on bail. Wondering how our authorities would commemorate this case on the anniversary of Pulwama Attacks? You have the answer in this pair of headlines," he captioned the photos.

Fact check

International Business Times, India dug deeper to find out if Singh was out on bail. The news article shared by the Congress leader about Singh getting bail is dated June 19, 2020, when the rogue cop was given bail in a case filed by the Delhi Police's Special Cell (anti-terror unit) for alleged criminal conspiracy and activities against the interest of the country.

A court in Delhi had granted Singh bail after the Delhi Police failed to file a charge sheet against him in time.

He, however, was not released from the jail as he was also an accused in a case filed by the National Investigation Agency for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy with Pakistan based terrorist organisations to fan terrorism in Kashmir Valley.

Who is Davinder Singh?

Davinder Singh was Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police and was arrested while accompanying Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists -- Naveed Babu, Rafi Ahmed Rather and Irfan Shafi Mir -- in a vehicle bound for Delhi in January 2020.

Following the arrest, the NIA had registered a case against him for his association with terrorists in Kashmir Valley. The agency filed a charge sheet against him and five others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act.

"The investigation has revealed that accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Pakistani State Agencies to commit violent acts and to wage war against the Union of India," the NIA said in a statement in July, 2020.

Conclusion

In June last year, NIA said, "Delhi Police had arrested Davinder Singh in a separate case. He continues to be in judicial custody in NIA case". Hence, we arrive at the conclusion that the claims on social media platforms are misleading and Singh was never given bail in the case related to the ferrying of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.