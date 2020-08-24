Shortly after the start of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, reports surfaced that senior party leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Congress leaders of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Citing "sources", the media reports stated that Rahul Gandhi has raised questions over the timing of the letter written by to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, seeking reforms and changes in the leadership. He alleged that those behind the letter were in "cahoots with the BJP".

"Rahul Gandhi, during CWC meeting, says the letter to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership was written at a time when Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis. The right place to discuss what was written in the letter was the CWC meeting and not the media. He says this was done in collusion with BJP," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

The reported remarks by the former Congress President triggered a fierce response from senior party leaders. An offended Kapil Sibal, who was one of the signatories to the letter, took to Twitter to hit out at Gandhi for doubting the members of his party.

"Rahul Gandhi says we are colluding with BJP. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Government. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue yet 'we are colluding with the BJP!'" he wrote.

Subsequently, veteran Congress leader Gulab Nabi Azad said that he would resign if Gandhi's allegation were proven to be true.

Fact-Checking Rahul Gandhi's remark

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala rubbished the media reports carrying the purported remarks. He put out a clarification on Twitter stating that Gandhi did not say anything of this sort and appealed to not pay heed to misinformation.

"Sh. Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Pl don't be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress," Surjewala said.

Sibal soon withdrew his tweet directed at Gandhi for the misreported remark. He said that Gandhi spoke to him personally and cleared the air. "Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet," Sibal wrote.