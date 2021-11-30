Parag Agrawal is the newly-appointed CEO of Twitter, joining the high-profile league of Indian and Indian-origin honchos, who are calling the shots at global corporations. Agrawal's appointment was announced by Jack Dorsey, who decided to step down from the company. With this announcement, Agrawal's Twitter notifications must be blowing up as his followers rapidly multiplied in a matter of hours, currently standing at over 140,000. That's besides the congratulatory messages he's been receiving from all over the world.

Meanwhile, some users dug up Agrawal's old tweets, wherein he was conversing with noted Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal, and were trolling the new Twitter boss. But it looks like people are reading too deep between the lines and stirring up unwanted controversy, instead of celebrating Agrawal's new success.

The claim

Several screenshots of Agrawal's old tweets are being circulated on Twitter. These tweets are basically of conversation that Agrawal had with Shreya Ghoshal several years ago. Netizens are stirring up controversies based on the friendly tweets shared between the Twitter chief and Bollywood playback singer.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Fact check

International Business Times went through some of the old tweets of Agrawal, where he mentioned Shreya Ghoshal. It appears people are singling out certain tweets without the actual context, using which they are making false assumptions like Agrawal is a hopeless fan of the singer.

Agrawal and Shreya Ghoshal share a friendship, which dates back to several years. The duo are extremely close and their better halves share the same bond of friendship with each other.

Agrawal is also pretty close to Shreya's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, also a techie. The duo seem to share a close bond, be it catching up whenever they are in the same town or sharing updates on TV shows like Game of Thrones.

Some netizens were quick to call out the misconceptions about Shreya and Agrawal's friendship.

In fact, when the appointment of Agrawal as Twitter CEO was confirmed, Shreya was among the first ones to congratulate the IIT man.

Going by the tweets between Agrawal and Shreya, it's clear that the two share a good friendship. Like any other friends, they would like to hit each other up on social media and these exchanges are just friendly banter, nothing more.