In the wake of the Supreme Court's Constitution bench affirming the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, a contentious scenario unfolds. The five-judge bench further mandates the Election Commission to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. In wake of this historic judgement, opposition parties are trying to stir the controversy pot with claims of house arrest.

The claim

NC leader Omar Abdullah voices concerns over perceived security measures. In a public statement, he addresses the Lieutenant Governor (LG), stating that chains observed on his gate were not self-imposed. Abdullah questions the LG, insinuating a lack of transparency regarding the actions of the police force. He seeks clarification on whether the LG is unaware of police actions or if the police are acting independently.

In a separate live session, Abdullah makes the same claim of being put under house arrest. Additionally, he said that he wanted to share his opinion with the media on SC's verdict on Article 370, but couldn't do so due to the alleged house arrest.

Simultaneously, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) alleges that, even before the Supreme Court's judgment, the police sealed the residence of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and placed her under house arrest. Iltija Mufti, Mehbooba's daughter, corroborates the claim, alleging that they are under house arrest with a contingent of policemen stationed at their Khimber residence on the city outskirts.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the claims made by the opposition leaders and even reviewed the statements made by the J&K police force and the office of J&K LG.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha dismissed the allegations as baseless, asserting that no individual has been subjected to house arrest or arrested for political reasons in Jammu and Kashmir. He frames the accusations as an attempt to spread rumors.

"This is totally baseless. No one has been put under house arrest or arrested due to political reasons in J&K. It is an attempt to spread rumours," LG Sinha said.

Furthermore, J&K Police issues a clarification, asserting they have no orders to effect any arrests connected to the Supreme Court proceedings on Article 370. They emphasize the absence of restrictions on movement, normalcy in daily life, and a commitment to maintaining peace.

"It is to clarify that police has no orders to effect any kind of arrest, and certainly not connected with court proceedings including on Article 370 by the apex court. There are no restrictions on any movement. Examinations as scheduled by different public bodies are being held as scheduled, businesses are open and transport is plying. Common man's normal life continues at its usual pace and police though alert about attempts of the handful always eager to disrupt peace, has no intention or instructions to curtail this freedom of movement and activities.People are urged to go about their lives and not get hassled or intimidated by social media posts contrary to this," J&K Police said in a statement.

Finally, Srinagar Police also categorically denied any instances of house arrest, contradicting the PDP's claims. They emphasize that no person has been placed under house arrest.

After reviewing the official statements made by the authorities, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that claims of house arrest are baseless and no such orders were passed in wake of the Article 370 verdict.