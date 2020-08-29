After the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir Police alleging that a post by the official Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police "glamorised encounter killings of terrorist", several claims have been made regarding the proceedings in the matter.

The claim

A report in The Hindu stated that the NHRC came into the picture after it noticed that Imtiyaz Hussain, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), endorsed the Kashmir Zone Police's tweet. It has been claimed that the commission took suo moto cognisance in the case based on "SSP Hussain's Twitter handle".

"By releasing video of attack, #terrorists want to glamourise #terrorism. But they can't. We replied by actions & killed 04 top cmdrs, Sajjad @ Haider & FT Taimur Khan @ Abu Usman (seen in said video/attack) & Naseer @ Sad bhai & FT Ali bhai @ Danish within 72 hours.@JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police had posted on Twitter, narrating how four terrorists were killed in a recent operation.

SSP Hussain retweeted the post and wrote, "We work within the parameters of the law, with utmost restraint and highest regard for human lives. Outlaws can only be cowards. Befitting reply by us with elimination of entire gang. Jai Hind."

We work within the parameters of law,with utmost restraint and highest regard for human lives. Outlaws can only be cowards.

Befitting reply by us with elimination of entire gang. Jai Hind ?? https://t.co/BD9tAfb6R3 — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) August 21, 2020

According to the aforementioned media report, the NHRC reprimanded SSP Hussain for supporting encounter killings on a public platform. "The officer has this way tried to glamorise the action taken by the police by killing four persons stated to be top commanders of a terrorist group," the commission was quoted as saying.

Fact-Check

Taking to his Twitter account, SSP Hussain slammed the media report for spreading misinformation. He categorically denied the claims made in the report and clarified that the NHRC has not made any such statement against him.

"I believe the reporter needs a lesson or two in English. She edited the story twice when called out by few people for twisting the facts. @India_NHRC hasn't said any such thing in proceedings as she is claiming," the J&K top cop wrote.

I believe the reporter of @the_hindu @DaminiNath needs a lesson or two in English. She edited the story twice when called out by few people for twisting the facts. @India_NHRC hasn’t said any such thing in proceedings as she is claiming. https://t.co/JAzQ4st9d7 — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) August 29, 2020

He also made it clear that the NHRC took suo moto cognisance on the basis of Kashmir Zone Police's tweet and not his. "NHRC has taken suo moto cognisance of Kashmir Police Zone tweet and not of any particular SSP. His name isn't even mentioned in the NHRC complaint," a post retweeted by SSP Hussain read.